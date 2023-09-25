First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is starting to weaken over South Georgia. However, we will still feel impacts from this high pressure into the night as low temperatures continue to fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies will be mostly clear with fairly light wind.

Monday will be dry with warm highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. However, we will have moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico ushered toward us throughout the day. We will see clouds drift into the area into the night on Monday ahead of showers and storms starting on Tuesday. A frontal system will move into the region and stall out by the middle of the week. This will cause an ascent in the atmosphere to allow for showers and storm development. Due to the rain and cloud cover, highs for the middle of the week fall into the upper 70s and low 80s. This boundary will stick around through the end of the week, so unsettled weather will last through at least Friday. No severe weather coverage is possible at this time. By the next weekend, slightly cooler highs sitting in the mid to low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

