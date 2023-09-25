We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Dougherty Co. Commission looks to improve local mental health resources

Dougherty County Commissioners tell WALB that in order to progress, the stigma surrounding mental health needs to be addressed.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Commissioners tell WALB that in order to progress, the stigma surrounding mental health needs to be addressed. And in order to do that, there needs to be an even greater discussion surrounding the role it plays in Dougherty County.

“What ends up happening most of the time is our hospitals are already overrun,” Dougherty County District 3 Commissioner Clinton Johnson, said. “The jails end up being the first place that most people who are experiencing mental health issues are going. And our officers, while they’re very well equipped, they have other things that they could be focusing on.”

Johnson is also the second vice president of the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia or ACCG. The group is pushing Governor Brian Kemp for more, and better resources because of the burdens it puts on hospitals and jails.

“Absolutely,” Chief Jailer of the Dougherty County Jail John Ostrander said. “Jails across the country are the largest mental health treatment facilities in their counties usually. There is a great overrepresentation of mentally ill in the jail as compared to the community at large. And treatment resources in the jail are usually lacking.”

But he says some things are already in the works.

“For example, there’s a crisis intervention training that is ongoing for police officers on the street so that they are educated in how to de-escalate situations that involve people that are in a mental health crisis,” Ostrander said.

Ostrander adds that there are crisis centers open right now, like the one on 11th Avenue and at Phoebe in Albany. But he says there needs to be more capacity in these spaces for the county to thrive.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
The collision happened on N. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Americus on Tuesday night.
GSP: 2 dead in Americus head-on collision
A photo of Alicia Hodges.
Missing Albany woman with schizophrenia has been found
Willie Jones has accomplished a huge milestone and he was able to celebrate with friends and...
Albany native, former head butler of Nilo Plantation celebrates 100th birthday
The annual Plains Peanut Festival not only highlights Georgia farmers but also the cash crop:...
Carters make surprise appearance at 26th Annual Peanut Festival

Latest News

The library system has heard arguments from both sides of the controversy.
Thomas Co. Public Library to begin offering English classes for non-native speakers
More pictures of the old rehab center.
Dougherty Co. Commission considers repurposing unused and vacant buildings
The fire was in front of the Books-A-Million at the Albany Mall.
Cigarette butt cause of fire outside the Albany Mall, officials say
Those in Lowndes County are able to visit their community park after Home Depot associates...
Home Depot gives back to Valdosta community parks after Hurricane Idalia