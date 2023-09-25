We're Hiring Wednesday
Dougherty Co. Commission considers repurposing unused and vacant buildings

Dougherty County Commission is considering its options when it comes to selling buildings
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Commission is considering its options when it comes to selling buildings they feel no longer have a purpose. Here are some of the first steps they’re taking.

The Slater King Rehab Center on Highland Avenue and Jefferson Street in Albany has been shut down for months; a building in a prime location, that’s not helping the neighborhood.

“You got a lot of people out here now that’s sleeping on these benches downtown or sleeping in the bushes,” Paula Ward, an Albany resident, said. “Even over there at that abandoned rehab center. On the porch over there.”

County leaders are now trying to address properties like this.

“Which in effect means that the county doesn’t have a current or anticipated future use of the property.,” Dougherty County Attorney Alex Shalishali said. “Which would thereby give it the flexibility to make it available for sale.”

The old rehab center.
The old rehab center.(WALB)

He says there’s no telling what the commission hopes to turn it into in the future.

“I think the county’s position in making that property available is just to make sure that property is serving the best use,” he said. “And it doesn’t necessarily mean the county is necessarily getting the best price, but just the best usage for the county.”

While the discussion at Monday’s commission meeting was just a first step, talks of selling and repurposing have gotten commissioners thinking of other buildings in the county.

“The (assistant) county administrator, as you’ve heard, has expressed an interest in taking a look at all of the county-owned property and just figuring out how to maximize those properties,” Shalishali said.

It’s something that neighbors like Ward think about often.

“I see a lot when I ride around,” she said. “And I always talk to myself and I be like, ‘Dang, if I had the money, I would open this building or this house up for like pregnant moms that don’t have nowhere, or first-time mothers or like a shelter because we need more of that here.”

There are many other properties around town just like the rehab. center. It’s the first step in what could be a long process.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

