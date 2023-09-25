We're Hiring Wednesday
Dougherty County's annual “Building Unity in the Community” BBQ is back

Dougherty Co. hosts annual "Building Unity in the Community" BBQ
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County’s “Building Unity in the Community” BBQ is making a comeback!

The annual event took a hiatus during COVID-19, but the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is ready to offer this event once again.

Sheriff Kevin Sproul says each year this event is held, it’s feeds hundreds of people! He says this event is just one of many they host throughout the year that is not tax-based. The event is made possible thanks to contributions and donations from people in the community and people invest in this event because they see a positive return from the department.”

“When I took office in 2009, we wanted to develop a program that would be transparent with the community and interactive with the community,” Sheriff Kevin Sproul of the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Department, said. “People want to be heard. They have issues that they want to talk with you about, and sometime see don’t even talk about issues going on— we just come out and have a good time.”

Free food, vendors, bounce houses, games, and more will be at RiverFront Park this Saturday from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. for community members to enjoy.

