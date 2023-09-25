We're Hiring Wednesday
Cigarette butt cause of fire outside the Albany Mall, officials say

According to the Albany Police Department, the fire did not damage and buildings or vehicles, nor was anyone harmed.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fire outside of the Books-A-Million store at the Albany Mall on Saturday afternoon caused concern for mall employees and customers.

WALB was told that people rushed outside with fire extinguishers to try to put it out.

Fire officials confirmed the cause was due to an improperly discarded cigarette butt.

“We had like four, like five other people carrying fire extinguishers out here,” Wendell Hodges, Books-A-Million employee, said.

Hodges said that he witnessed the fire engulf three or four palm trees in front of the mall.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after to put it out. Two hours after the fire started, the trees were still smoldering.

WALB was able to speak with some employees and customers who witnessed the fire.

“It went from the middle, it went this way and that way and the wind kinda carried it to the tree and there were so many customers running in saying ‘your store’s on fire!’ They grabbed all of our fire extinguishers and they went running through the mall trying to get other ones to put the fire out,” Books-A-Million Employee Jailin Glover said.

Store employees said the fire started after someone threw a cigarette into the bushes.

“From what everyone’s been telling us, it was a cigarette thrown over here and then the perpetrator, I guess, is from what I also heard, he was trying to look for something in his truck. Then he saw the fire spread more and then bolted off,” Hodges said.

The store did not need to be evacuated, according to Hodges.

According to the Albany Police Department, the fire did not damage any buildings or vehicles, nor was anyone harmed.

“Thanks all of the citizens who pitched in to help control this fire while the fire department was en route. If something like this happens again, they just ask to make sure you’re safe and not endangering yourself,” says the Albany Fire Department.

