We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Fire outside Albany Mall spreads to palm trees, official cause of fire unknown

Employees say flicked cigarette started it
Employees say that a flicked cigarette started it.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fire outside of the Books-A-Million store at the Albany Mall on Saturday afternoon caused concern for mall employees and customers.

WALB was told that people rushed outside with fire extinguishers to try put it out.

“We had like four, like five other people carrying fire extinguishers out here,” Wendell Hodges, Books-A-Million employee, said.

Hodges said that he witnessed the fire engulf three or four palm trees in front of the mall.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after to put it out. Two hours after the fire started, the trees were still smoldering.

WALB was able to speak with some employees and customers who witnessed the fire.

“It went from the middle, it went this way and that way and the wind kinda carried it to the tree and there were so many customers running in saying ‘your store’s on fire!’ They grabbed all of our fire extinguishers and they went running through the mall trying to get other ones to put the fire out,” Books-A-Million Employee Jailin Glover said.

Store employees said the fire started after someone threw a cigarette into the bushes.

“From what everyone’s been telling us, it was a cigarette thrown over here and then the perpetrator, I guess, is from what I also heard, he was trying to look for something in his truck. Then he saw the fire spread more and then bolted off,” Hodges said.

The store did not need to be evacuated, according to Hodges.

According to the Albany Police Department, the fire did not damage and buildings or vehicles, nor was anyone harmed.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened on N. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Americus on Tuesday night.
GSP: 2 dead in Americus head-on collision
On Wednesday the Tift County School Board voted to place two school officials on administrative...
FULL STORY: Tift Co. Schools superintendent, Tift Co. High School principal placed on leave
And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the...
Week 6: South Georgia high school football scores
Devin Marquis Graham mugshot.
Seminole Co. man wanted by sheriff’s office on several charges
Lt. Cliff Rouse was the first Dougherty County Sheriff to be shot and killed in the line of...
Bike ride honors Lt. Cliff Rouse, the first Dougherty Co. police officer shot and killed in the line of duty

Latest News

College enrollment increases for 2023 Fall semester
Andrew College exceeds 2023 fall enrollment goal
Willie Jones has accomplished a huge milestone and he was able to celebrate with friends and...
Albany native, former head butler of Nilo Plantation celebrates 100th birthday
Only one in every 5,000 people in the United States is a centenarian.
Albany native, former head butler of Nilo Plantation celebrates 100th birthday
Employees say that a flicked cigarette started it.
Fire outside Albany Mall spreads to palm trees, official cause of fire unknown