Family searching for missing with schizophrenia in Albany

A photo of Alicia Hodges.
A photo of Alicia Hodges.(Source: Tiara Loper)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was reported missing in Albany early Sunday morning.

Alisha Hodges, 29, was reported missing by her family at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. She suffers from schizophrenia, according to the family.

Hodges currently lives with her parents. She left the residence at around 1 a.m.

The family said Hodges was last seen in the southside area of Oakridge in Albany.

She was wearing navy blue shorts and white crocks and may have her hair in a ponytail. She reportedly stands at 5′4 and weighs 140 pounds.

The family asks that anyone who sees her call (229) 431-2363.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

