Family searching for missing with schizophrenia in Albany
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was reported missing in Albany early Sunday morning.
Alisha Hodges, 29, was reported missing by her family at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. She suffers from schizophrenia, according to the family.
Hodges currently lives with her parents. She left the residence at around 1 a.m.
The family said Hodges was last seen in the southside area of Oakridge in Albany.
She was wearing navy blue shorts and white crocks and may have her hair in a ponytail. She reportedly stands at 5′4 and weighs 140 pounds.
The family asks that anyone who sees her call (229) 431-2363.
