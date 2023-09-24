Andrew College exceeds 2023 fall enrollment goal

Cuthbert, Ga. (WALB) - Andrew College’s 2023 enrollment provides a 19% increase from last year.

“More students mean more is offered to the student body. Contribute to the student experience. More students involved just brings a vibrancy to the area,” Andrew College president Dr. Rusty Kennedy said.

Many students, I spoke to, say they were drawn to the college because of it’s size.

“Made me feel like I would get to know the whole city. Get to know the whole community. Everybody would know who I am and I would get to know them,” Linus Iandahl, a student at Andrew College, said

Iandahl is this year’s president of the Student Government Association. Iandahl added that he likes the college because he can balance his education and playing golf. After finishing college, golfing is something he hopes to do at the professional level.

“People always recognize you. Get familiar with you. They like to bring up conversation.” Trey Crawford, a business administration student, said.

He, like Iandahl, came to Andrew College for athletics. He plays on the men’s basketball team.

“I am a 3rd generation. My grandmother and great-grandmother both went here,” Laney McTier, an education student, said.

She added that she “always knew I wanted to go here to continue that legacy but also I wanted to expand and explore who I was.”

Another factor that contributed to these students’ commitment, smaller classes and one-on-one time with their professors.

“He was very comforting when making my decision to choose business. The main reason I chose business was I want to become an entrepreneur.” Crawford said.

Once Crawford earns his degree, he wants to use his entrepreneurship to become a realtor and help people find their dream home.

“Actually taught me to start asking those questions. how to be better. how to correct this. I want to help those who are struggling with the various disabilities.” McTier said.

Her inspiration, to help those with disabilities, comes from her having dyslexia. She hopes to move back home, to Opelika, Alabama, to teach high school students.

Due to inflation, the college says they had to raise tuition some. To offset that, the college is working to add more scholarships. The hope is that more additions, in the future, will help enrollment continue to grow.

“We are looking at some new athletic programs to attract students. we are looking at ways in which we can offer certificate programming. To meet employment needs of our community,” Kennedy said.

A timetable for those new additions is still being discussed.

The college hopes they can get to a total enrollment of 500 within the next 4 years.

