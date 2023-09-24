Albany native, former head butler of Nilo Plantation celebrates 100th birthday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB doesn’t often report on birthdays but when someone turns 100 years old, it’s a big deal.

Willie Jones isn’t just any guy. He is an Albany native, that used to be the head butler of Nilo Plantation. Only one in every 5,000 people in the United States is a centenarian.

“Yes ma’am I enjoyed my party, and I never had a decent-sized party no better than I had yesterday,” Jones said.

Jones’ Pastor Michael of Bethel AME Church says just being able to fellowship is what made it special.

“It’s an awesome experience, awesome just to be here to see him, and to see that God has kept him alive, kept him healthy. And to be able to fellowship with others,” he said.

Jones’ cousin, Jessica Rollins, says every time the family gets together it’s like a reset button.

“We visit them and typically our family comes up once a year just to spend time and celebrate. So, it’s always a really great reset and refresh but also, it’s great to be reunited with the family,” she said.

Jones said he was shocked to see the amount of people who showed up for his birthday party on Saturday.

“So many friends and they just surprised me to know that I had so many friends. In a way that I could hardly believe it,” he said.

Jones said being humble and thankful have been two of the biggest keys to his long-term health.

