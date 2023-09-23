We're Hiring Wednesday
Seminole Co. man wanted by sheriff’s office on several charges

Devin Marquis Graham mugshot.
Devin Marquis Graham mugshot.(Source: Seminole County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on several charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Devin Marquis Graham is wanted on the charges of aggravated assault, theft by receiving, armed robbery, child molestation and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

He was last known to be in Donaldsonville, according to officials.

He is described as standing at 6′1 and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on his location is asked to call (229) 524-5115.

