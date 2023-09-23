We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

New Jersey house explosion hospitalizes 5 people, police say

The house in West Milford, New Jersey, was heavily damaged by the explosion around 9 p.m., police said. (WCBS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) — Five people were transported to hospitals after an explosion at a New Jersey home on Friday night, police said.

The house in West Milford was heavily damaged by the explosion around 9 p.m., the West Milford Police Department said in a statement.

A sixth person at the scene refused additional medical treatment, police said.

West Milford Deputy Fire Chief Rich Poplaski said the structure collapsed as a result of an “unknown cause,” northjersey.com reported.

West Milford is located about 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Morristown, New Jersey, and 48 miles (77 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Police said the victims were transported by helicopter, including two to Morristown Medical Center, one to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey, one to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, and one to Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey.

The explosion is under investigation by West Milford detectives and the fire marshal’s offices from the town and state, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday the Tift County School Board voted to place two school officials on administrative...
FULL STORY: Tift Co. Schools superintendent, Tift Co. High School principal placed on leave
American Idol Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry with Lee County High School staff
WATCH: American Idol auditions held at Lee Co. High School
The fox was caught, euthanized and tested for rabies-- which came back positive.
Pregnant woman, 17-year-old dog attacked by rabid fox in Tifton
Murder suspects Shon Mallory, left, Kareem Williams, center and Qua'Darrien Harvey.
Trial begins for suspects in Dougherty Co. triple-murder
After getting a search warrant at a home suspected in connection to the shooting, marijuana,...
APD: Albany shooting leaves 1 injured, several charges

Latest News

The house in West Milford, New Jersey, was heavily damaged by the explosion around 9 p.m.,...
Crews investigate possible house explosion
A Maine infant's nearly monthlong hospitalization is cited in a national recall.
Infant’s monthlong hospitalization prompts national toy recall
An alligator suspected of eating a person in Largo, Florida, has been caught and killed. (WFTS)
Alligator suspected of eating person in Florida
A Maine infant's nearly monthlong hospitalization is cited in a national recall.
Infant's hospitalization prompts national toy recall