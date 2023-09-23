We're Hiring Wednesday
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drive through Plains Peanut Festival

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter pose for a portrait during the...
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter pose for a portrait during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 10, 2007. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just a week before former President Jimmy Carter turns 99, he and his longtime wife, Rosalynn Carter, got to drive through the Plains Peanut Festival.

“We’re betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch!” the Carter Center said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Carters live at their home in Plains. Jimmy entered at-home hospice care in February 2023, while the Carter Center announced in May that Rosalynn had been diagnosed with dementia.

The Carters have visited the Plains Peanut Festival before, which celebrates the presidential couple and the region’s cash crop. Jimmy’s parents owned a peanut farm outside Plains, and the peanut would become part of his political branding.

RELATED COVERAGE: Peanut Festival returns to Plains

Josh Carter, one of the Carters’ grandsons, told PEOPLE in August that his grandparents live a “quiet and calm” life and are often visited by family.

“They are still holding hands,” he said. “It’s just amazing.”

RELATED COVERAGE: ‘The final chapter’: Jimmy Carter’s grandson gives update on grandparents’ health

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

