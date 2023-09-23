We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Forecast

A few more days of sunshine are in store for South Georgia.
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Tommie Owens
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As Tropical Storm Ophelia continues up the east coast of the United States, this system will continue driving in drier air toward us from the north. This will prevent any showers or clouds into the night. Tonight’s conditions will include calm winds, clear skies, and dry air, so temperatures will have a better chance to drop into the upper 50s in some locations.

High pressure continues through Sunday, so fair weather with a few cumulus clouds is likely. High temperatures are rising into the upper 80s and low 90s with lows in the mid-60s. Similar conditions are expected throughout Monday. A frontal system is expected to set up in the gulf by the middle of next week, this will bring in a bit of instability in the atmosphere. Winds will shift out of the south and east which will increase moisture as well. This is why a chance for showers and thunderstorms returns to the area on Tuesday. This will continue through the end of the week. Another added feature will be slightly cooler temperatures in the forecast for highs and lows.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday the Tift County School Board voted to place two school officials on administrative...
FULL STORY: Tift Co. Schools superintendent, Tift Co. High School principal placed on leave
And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the...
Week 6: South Georgia high school football scores
American Idol Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry with Lee County High School staff
WATCH: American Idol auditions held at Lee Co. High School
The fox was caught, euthanized and tested for rabies-- which came back positive.
Pregnant woman, 17-year-old dog attacked by rabid fox in Tifton
Murder suspects Shon Mallory, left, Kareem Williams, center and Qua'Darrien Harvey.
Trial begins for suspects in Dougherty Co. triple-murder

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 09/22/23 6 PM
Coastal Plain Area Economic Opportunity Authority will have food vouchers available for those...
Food vouchers for Idalia victims
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather