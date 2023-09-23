First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As Tropical Storm Ophelia continues up the east coast of the United States, this system will continue driving in drier air toward us from the north. This will prevent any showers or clouds into the night. Tonight’s conditions will include calm winds, clear skies, and dry air, so temperatures will have a better chance to drop into the upper 50s in some locations.

High pressure continues through Sunday, so fair weather with a few cumulus clouds is likely. High temperatures are rising into the upper 80s and low 90s with lows in the mid-60s. Similar conditions are expected throughout Monday. A frontal system is expected to set up in the gulf by the middle of next week, this will bring in a bit of instability in the atmosphere. Winds will shift out of the south and east which will increase moisture as well. This is why a chance for showers and thunderstorms returns to the area on Tuesday. This will continue through the end of the week. Another added feature will be slightly cooler temperatures in the forecast for highs and lows.

