We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Dog reunited with family after missing for more than a week following car crash

A pup in Maine is back with its owners after going missing for more than a week following a car crash. (Source: WABI)
By Brittany McHatten and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - If dogs could talk, one pup in Maine would have quite a story to share.

WABI reports that a 2-year-old dog named Daisy is back home after spending more than a week missing.

Last Wednesday, Daisy was riding in a car that crashed on U.S. Route 2 in the Hermon area. She got spooked and ran off, according to her owners.

Brandon and Katie Shaw said they spent countless hours with others from the community working to bring their Daisy home.

And after a couple of recent sightings, they set up a trap lined with clothes Thursday night to help catch her.

According to the couple, Daisy followed the scent, and they got the call they were waiting for on Friday morning.

“She was there,” Katie Shaw said. “Brandon ended up walking down and she started howling right away. She could tell, ‘My daddy’s here.’”

Brandon Shaw added, “A car accident is one thing, but when you have a family member that’s still out and about it just makes everything else a lot tougher to deal with.”

The couple said Daisy appears to have a cut on her head from the crash but otherwise is in great health.

“We’re thankful she’s home and in the condition that she’s in. We’re glad it wasn’t any worse,” Brandon Shaw said. “I think we can start moving forward with the healing process properly.”

Daisy spent most of Friday sleeping. The family thanked everyone who helped get her back home.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday the Tift County School Board voted to place two school officials on administrative...
FULL STORY: Tift Co. Schools superintendent, Tift Co. High School principal placed on leave
American Idol Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry with Lee County High School staff
WATCH: American Idol auditions held at Lee Co. High School
The Lee County Dive Team recovered the man's body.
Drowning victim identified after boat overturns in Turner County
Murder suspects Shon Mallory, left, Kareem Williams, center and Qua'Darrien Harvey.
Trial begins for suspects in Dougherty Co. triple-murder
Reginald David James was arrested.
Man arrested in connection to shooting near Albany elementary school

Latest News

(Source: CNN, WABC, WCBS, NEWS 12)
Deadly school bus crash - What went wrong?
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefs reporters following a closed-door...
White House preparing for government shutdown as House Republicans lack a viable endgame for funding
Sheneen McClain, mother of Elijah McClain, looks on outside the courtroom at the Adams County...
Video of Elijah McClain’s stop by police shown as officers on trial in Black man’s death
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia off the mid-Atlantic coast producing winds just below hurricane force