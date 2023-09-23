11th annual Cliff Rouse Memorial Bike Ride gives proceeds to Ga. C.O.P.S. Foundation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 11th Annual Cliff Rouse Memorial Bike Ride took place on Saturday morning at the Albany Museum of Art.

Law enforcement and community members came to the Albany Museum of Art from 9 a.m. to register for the bike ride this morning.

After saying a prayer and standing for the national anthem, riders took off at around 10 a.m. and returned at noon.

Rouse was the first Dougherty County officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty. Rouse’s mother, Jackie Rouse, was at the bike ride. She said that all the proceeds go towards the Georgia C.O.P.S. Foundation, which helps those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

“When my son died, C.O.P.S. came in and they had been the steel beam that his family needed, and I needed to help us through all of this. And that charity was chosen by his wife and all the proceeds go to the Georgia C.O.P.S. Foundation,” she said.

One of the ride’s attendees came up from Cairo. Dwight Patten is an investigator with the Cairo Police Department.

“We came to this ride for Lieutenant Rouse and that’s what we do all the time. We just ride for military and first responders,” he said.

