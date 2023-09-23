We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

11th annual Cliff Rouse Memorial Bike Ride gives proceeds to Ga. C.O.P.S. Foundation

The proceeds will go towards the Georgia C.O.P.S. Foundation.
The proceeds will go towards the Georgia C.O.P.S. Foundation.(Source: WALB)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 11th Annual Cliff Rouse Memorial Bike Ride took place on Saturday morning at the Albany Museum of Art.

Law enforcement and community members came to the Albany Museum of Art from 9 a.m. to register for the bike ride this morning.

After saying a prayer and standing for the national anthem, riders took off at around 10 a.m. and returned at noon.

Rouse was the first Dougherty County officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty. Rouse’s mother, Jackie Rouse, was at the bike ride. She said that all the proceeds go towards the Georgia C.O.P.S. Foundation, which helps those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

“When my son died, C.O.P.S. came in and they had been the steel beam that his family needed, and I needed to help us through all of this. And that charity was chosen by his wife and all the proceeds go to the Georgia C.O.P.S. Foundation,” she said.

One of the ride’s attendees came up from Cairo. Dwight Patten is an investigator with the Cairo Police Department.

“We came to this ride for Lieutenant Rouse and that’s what we do all the time. We just ride for military and first responders,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday the Tift County School Board voted to place two school officials on administrative...
FULL STORY: Tift Co. Schools superintendent, Tift Co. High School principal placed on leave
And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the...
Week 6: South Georgia high school football scores
American Idol Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry with Lee County High School staff
WATCH: American Idol auditions held at Lee Co. High School
The fox was caught, euthanized and tested for rabies-- which came back positive.
Pregnant woman, 17-year-old dog attacked by rabid fox in Tifton
Murder suspects Shon Mallory, left, Kareem Williams, center and Qua'Darrien Harvey.
Trial begins for suspects in Dougherty Co. triple-murder

Latest News

Devin Marquis Graham mugshot.
Seminole Co. man wanted by sheriff’s office on several charges
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter pose for a portrait during the...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drive through Plains Peanut Festival
The collision happened on N. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Americus on Tuesday night.
GPS: 2 dead in Americus head-on collision
56-year-old Wei Cheng Huang, 41-year-old Yan Lin and 36-year-old Lin Chen were arrested and...
Roswell police arrest 3 connected to massage parlor human trafficking ring