Week 6 Game of the Week: Deerfield @ Terrell Academy

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - It’s a big week for Terrell Academy as the Eagles have earned themselves 3 out of 5 of WALB’s of the week honors. William Massey took Player of the week, while his head coach Bill Murdock was named Coach of the week. The Eagles will be participating in game of the week.

“I know it’s your game of the week but it’s the game of the season both of us, it’s the game that gets circled on the schedule every year and our kids are fired up. Their kids are fired up and it’s just going to be a great game,” said Deerfield’s head coach Jake McCrae.

The Deerfield -Windsor Knights will travel just 30 minutes up the road to take on their rivals the Terrell Academy Eagles. The Knights are in a much different place than they were heading into this matchup a year ago. They’re sitting at 1-3, searching for their first win since week 1 of the season.

“We’re a young football team and we’re still in a growing phase, so experience is where we’ve struggled. We’ve got 4 games under our belt so you don’t get to use that excuse much longer, but that’s where we’re struggling right now along with knowledge of the game. We’re going to have to step up on the offensive and defensive lines, we’re a little lite there, but our kids are tough and they’re working hard but this game could easily be won or lost in the trenches.”

On the other side of the ball the Eagles are in the same position they were a year ago, undefeated and looking to get their first region win. This game will open up region play for both teams. Coach Murdock has a few concerns about his guys heading into this one, but with bragging rights on the line he knows his guys will rise to the occasion.

“Both teams are very well coached I feel and Coach McCrae does a great job with his kids. I feel we’re very well matched with each other. They’ve played four and we’ve played 3 and we had the stretch where we had back to back open weeks, that concerns me because we only played about a half against Pataula. I’m a little worried about condition and us being ready but I know our kids and Deerfield will be ready.”

Our game of the week coverage will begin tomorrow in our 5pm show where I’ll be live with Terrell’s Academy’s head coach Bill Murdock. In the 6pm show we’ll here from Deerfield’s Jake McCrae ahead of kickoff at 7:30pm. Don’t forget to tune into the Locker Room Report show tomorrow night at 11:07pm for highlights from this matchup and other big games around South Georgia.

