SOWEGA Rising addressed medical debt with D.C. officials

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany nonprofit is working with lawmakers to address the ongoing medical debt issue.

Members of SOWEGA Rising traveled to D.C. last week to speak with the Biden Administration and other lawmakers to try and crack down on rising medical costs which they say is not only a national problem but a Southwest Georgia problem as well.

One of those faces of medical debt is SOWEGA Rising Public Policy Manager Chauncey McGlathery who had a major medical scare in 2016.

“The cost of my care began impacting my condition and even my willingness to kind of fight for my health,” McGlathery said. “Luckily, I was able to rebound and get better, but at the end of the day, you still have this huge bill, so I began to figure out how to pay it off.

McGlathery acquired over $100,000 worth of debt during his five-week hospital stay.

And like many other Americans, he says he struggled to pay it off.

According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, the U.S. has one of the highest costs of healthcare in the world. In 2021, the total U.S. healthcare was $4.3 trillion. SOWEGA Rising officials say healthcare should be a basic human right.

“One of the things we really advocate for currently, which unfortunately the state of Georgia doesn’t have yet, is true Medicaid expansion,” SOWEGA Rising Executive Director Sherrell Byrd said.

But Byrd says after speaking with the Biden Administration and Senator Rafael Warnock, she feels hopeful for the future of rural healthcare.

“We were very pleased to learn that he is actually leading a committee that will be actually having a hearing this fall on medical debt,” she said. “And so we will hopefully be invited back to come and speak even more in-depth about medical debt in the state of Georgia.”

Byrd also says that they are pleased with the swift response from Biden’s team and that they have been assured that he is working to put policies in place that would help protect rural Georgians.

