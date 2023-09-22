We're Hiring Wednesday
Police seize $14K in cash, large quantity of marijuana, firearms during traffic stop in Warwick
By Ty Grant and WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - Two men have been arrested after police officers in Warwick say they smelled marijuana during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, around 5:30 p.m. an officer with the Warwick Police Department (WPD) said he made a traffic stop on a vehicle for its window tint.

During the traffic stop, the smell of marijuana was detected and Georgia State Patrol was called to assist in the search of the vehicle, according to the release.

The search resulted in officers finding a large quantity of marijuana, a prescription pill, bank cards, two firearms and $14,005.60 in cash.

Roderick Moore, 27, of Atlanta, and Ramil Thomas, 23, of Albany, Ga. were taken into custody.

Moore was charged with possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, 2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, 3 counts of financial transaction card theft, obstruction, window tint violation, seat belt violation, and no license on person.

Thomas was charged with possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, 2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, 3 counts of financial transaction card theft.

This case is still under investigation by the Warwick Police Department .

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

