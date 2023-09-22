We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Man accused of stealing $7,000 in high-value Lego sets, police say

A Las Vegas man is accused of targeting high-value Lego sets at Target.
A Las Vegas man is accused of targeting high-value Lego sets at Target.(Source: LVMPD/CNN)
By Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man is accused of stealing more than $7,000 in high-value Lego sets from multiple Target stores, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Alan Horvatich was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of participating in an organized retail theft ring and petit larceny. According to police and court records, Horvatich has been previously convicted of multiple robbery, burglary, larceny and drug charges.

Police said Horvatich stole from two Target stores on 13 different occasions.

Horvatich stole Lego sets that ranged in value from $200 to $430, an arrest report said. Horvatich reportedly stole 32 sets in all, valued at $7,090.67.

Police said on multiple occasions, Horvatich would enter the store with a woman, and they would head straight for the toy aisle. The pair would then grab various Lego sets and run straight to the fire exit of the store with the merchandise, an arrest report said.

Bail was set for $25,000 against Horvatich, court records show. A judge has ordered Horvatich to stay away from the two Target stores from which he allegedly stole. His next court appearance is set for Monday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday the Tift County School Board voted to place two school officials on administrative...
FULL STORY: Tift Co. Schools superintendent, Tift Co. High School principal placed on leave
American Idol Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry with Lee County High School staff
WATCH: American Idol auditions held at Lee Co. High School
The Lee County Dive Team recovered the man's body.
Drowning victim identified after boat overturns in Turner County
Reginald David James was arrested.
Man arrested in connection to shooting near Albany elementary school
6 Tifton suspects facing indictment charges for illegal gambling
6 Tifton suspects facing indictment charges for illegal gambling

Latest News

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator...
District attorney investigator accidentally discharges firearm inside courthouse, police say
FILE - An employee works at a battery energy storage facility in Saginaw, Texas, April 25,...
Energy Department announces $325 million for batteries that can store clean electricity longer
InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10
InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10
FILE - The sun sets beyond the downtown skyline of Kansas City, Mo., as the autumnal equinox...
The fall equinox is here. What does that mean?
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Strikes against automakers spread to 38 locations in 20 states, Stellantis and GM are targeted