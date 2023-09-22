Jefferson Street intersection to Phoebe closed for sewer project, begins Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany’s combined sewer separation project on Jefferson Street, traveling to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will become more difficult.

Work is set to start next week, a month after the city began detouring traffic away from Jefferson Street to prepare for the project. The first phase of the project will take place on Jefferson Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue and will require crews to shut down the intersection of 2nd and Jefferson beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.

The closure means all traffic to the emergency center must travel west on 4th Avenue to access the patient drop-off area and parking for the ER. Motorists should follow detours and blue ‘H’ signs to 4th Avenue.

The hospital’s main parking lot will continue to be accessible from 2nd Avenue, but only for traffic coming from the west side of the hospital campus.

Patients and visitors may also enter the main parking lot from Jefferson Street by turning left onto Jefferson from 4th.

That access will change later as work on the project moves farther up Jefferson Street.

Busy intersection near phoebe to close for city sewer project (Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital)

Phoebe leaders are meeting with city officials and project contractors weekly to get updates on the progress and address concerns. Phoebe will continue to share updated traffic information related to the sewer project on its social media channels and at www.phoebehealth.com.

