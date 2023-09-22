First Alert Weather
Cool to hot for the First Fall Weekend
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Nice breeze brings humidity levels down and brings back full sunshine. Coolest morning of the month arrives for the start of Fall Saturday morning. We heat up to near 90 Sunday afternoon. Humidity on the rise early next week will help to raise rain chances mid-week. Drier and cooling some the rest of next week.
