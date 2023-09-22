We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Weather

Cool to hot for the First Fall Weekend
Nice breeze brings humidity levels down and brings back full sunshine. Coolest morning of the month arrives for the start of Fall Saturday morning. We heat up t
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nice breeze brings humidity levels down and brings back full sunshine. Coolest morning of the month arrives for the start of Fall Saturday morning. We heat up to near 90 Sunday afternoon. Humidity on the rise early next week will help to raise rain chances mid-week. Drier and cooling some the rest of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

On Wednesday the Tift County School Board voted to place two school officials on administrative...
FULL STORY: Tift Co. Schools superintendent, Tift Co. High School principal placed on leave
American Idol Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry with Lee County High School staff
WATCH: American Idol auditions held at Lee Co. High School
The Lee County Dive Team recovered the man's body.
Drowning victim identified after boat overturns in Turner County
Reginald David James was arrested.
Man arrested in connection to shooting near Albany elementary school
6 Tifton suspects facing indictment charges for illegal gambling
6 Tifton suspects facing indictment charges for illegal gambling

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 09/21/23 6 PM
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather