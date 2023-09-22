We're Hiring Wednesday
First Alert Forecast

A breezy and sunny Friday ahead for SWGA.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few isolated to scattered showers along an east coast sea breeze remain in the forecast this evening. We expect showers and storms to come to an end overnight with lows falling into the low to mid 60s. Cloud cover will drop to partly cloudy.

By Friday, Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is expected to become a tropical storm as it pushes northward toward the Carolinas. Will this system have an impact on our weather? The answer is yes but only with breezy winds. Wind gusts for tomorrow could reach upward of 25 mph, but stronger winds are not expected. Most of Friday will be dry with plenty of sunshine to go around as highs climb into the mid-80s.

Saturday kicks off the First Offical Day of Autumn at 2:50 AM. Temperatures will be near average for Saturday but will start warming up as high pressure dominates the forecast through the weekend. By Sunday, under fairly sunny skies many areas will warm up quickly close to the low 90s with little to no chances for rain even through Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will eventually be added back into the forecast sometime by the middle of next week.

