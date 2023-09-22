First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Tropical Storm Ophelia is climbing up the eastern coast of the United States but will have little impact on our weather. We have noticed wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour due to the storm throughout portions of the day but they will eventually start to fall as we go on into the overnight hours. Skies will be clear and lows will be in the low to mid-60s under fairly clear skies.

The Autumnal Equinox starts at 2:50 AM on Saturday, September 23rd which starts a new season for SWGA. High pressure takes over for the weekend keeping drier air and sunny skies in place. Highs throughout the weekend will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the mid-60s. Thankfully, dew points in the afternoon will stay in the 50s which should make temperatures stay close to their actual values.

An increase of moisture along with a sea breeze each afternoon will help lead to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by the middle of the week. However, rain chances are not the highest. Highs each day will be in the upper 80s and near 90 with lows in the 60s for the first feel week of fall.

