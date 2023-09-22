‘Doors to Freedom’ monument adds to Valdosta public art

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Valdosta has become a popular destination for photos and videos as there is so much beautiful artwork, like the new Valdosta mural.

On Friday, the city unveiled the newest addition to public art. The “Doors to Freedom” monument which brings a piece of the Underground Railroad.

The Underground Railroad was a network of secret routes and safe houses established to help enslaved African Americans escape into free states and then to Canada. The art depicts doors opening to a new future made possible by brave men and women who helped along the way.

The monument celebrates the strength, courage, resilience and unity of those who fought for their freedom.

“I think everybody should appreciate art and should be accessible to the community itself. Through the public arts advisory committee we hope that we can have more of this and inspire,” Steven Walker, “Doors to Freedom” artist, said. “I’m hoping that it will be here for a long time and I hope that will become a staple of the community in terms of a unifying piece of artwork,” he said.

The monument was a five-year collaboration effort between Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, the Public Art Advisory Committee and Walker.

The project was postponed for nearly a year due to COVID-19, but Mayor Matheson says it was important for the city to commemorate important events, individuals, and ideas as a reminder for future generations.

“I think it really means a lot both to the city and the overall community showing a sign of unity,” Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, Turner Center for the Arts board member, said.

“It’s wonderful shining light on artist in this city, especially African American artist in Downtown with all the renovations and everything going on it’s beautiful to see,” Corey Wright, Valdosta community member, said.

The monument is the second art installation on the front lawn of city hall where the community is able to visit. Mayor Matheson says we can expect to see more public art as the city is moving towards making art accessible to the public.

“The wall on the side of Western Auto has been offered up for future use as well. Again, we are going to be aggressive some are going to be temporary pieces some are going to be permanent much like this,” Matheson said.

The city plans to add a QR code to the “Doors to Freedom” plaque for visitors to scan and learn about the history and significance of the Underground Railroad.

