APD provides tips on how residents can share their surveillance camera access with police for investigations

By Lorenza Medley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) wants to give residents with surveillance cameras useful tips on how they can help investigators.

Those who join the program will be asked to share the location of their security cameras with APD. People who want to share their camera footage with APD are encouraged to:

  • Have a strong internet service
  • Ensure that the date and time on the camera(s) is correct
  • Ensure that the camera is working properly, and in a location where footage can be caught
  • Have an SD card if needed
  • Pay your subscriptions to maintain your camera(s) functions
  • Ensure that the camera isn’t in a dark area
  • Ensure that the lenses are and stay clean
  • Have the code and/or passwords available to log in

Sharing these cameras does not mean that the department will have access to your camera. The department says they will also not share your information with anyone else. You will only be contacted by the department for camera footage if a crime occurs in your neighborhood.

APD says there is also no additional cost for sharing your camera location.

Register your camera by clicking here.

