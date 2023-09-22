APD to host gun buyback event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is hosting an Anonymous Gun Buy Back at the Albany Civic Center on Nov. 18.

The event will be a drive-through event where people can remain 100% anonymous with no questions asked and no ID required, according to a statement from Albany police.

People will be required to remain in their vehicles at all times and not touch any firearm. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Any firearms brought should be unloaded in a bag, box or case and placed in the trunk of the vehicle.

During the event, a police officer will remove the firearm from the vehicle’s trunk. If the trunk or rear hatch cannot be opened remotely, the driver must give the officer the key and remain in the vehicle.

Again, the event will be Nov. 18 at the Albany Civic Center’s back parking lot from noon to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.