We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

APD to host gun buyback event

The gun buyback will be a drive-through event where people can remain 100% anonymous and no...
The gun buyback will be a drive-through event where people can remain 100% anonymous and no questions will be asked and no ID will be required.(Pexels)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is hosting an Anonymous Gun Buy Back at the Albany Civic Center on Nov. 18.

The event will be a drive-through event where people can remain 100% anonymous with no questions asked and no ID required, according to a statement from Albany police.

People will be required to remain in their vehicles at all times and not touch any firearm. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Any firearms brought should be unloaded in a bag, box or case and placed in the trunk of the vehicle.

During the event, a police officer will remove the firearm from the vehicle’s trunk. If the trunk or rear hatch cannot be opened remotely, the driver must give the officer the key and remain in the vehicle.

Again, the event will be Nov. 18 at the Albany Civic Center’s back parking lot from noon to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday the Tift County School Board voted to place two school officials on administrative...
FULL STORY: Tift Co. Schools superintendent, Tift Co. High School principal placed on leave
American Idol Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry with Lee County High School staff
WATCH: American Idol auditions held at Lee Co. High School
The Lee County Dive Team recovered the man's body.
Drowning victim identified after boat overturns in Turner County
Reginald David James was arrested.
Man arrested in connection to shooting near Albany elementary school
Murder suspects Shon Mallory, left, Kareem Williams, center and Qua'Darrien Harvey.
Trial begins for suspects in Dougherty Co. triple-murder

Latest News

The Albany Exchange Club and the Albany Legion Post 30 hosted a flag disposal ceremony on Friday.
Albany residents promote proper flag disposal
(Source: MGN)
GBI, Cordele police investigating the death of 19-year-old
Rodgers said substance abuse is a much-needed medical service in South Georgia, especially the...
Humana grants $750K to faith-based organization helping mothers with substance abuse in Georgia
Coastal Plain Area Economic Opportunity Authority will have food vouchers available for those...
Food vouchers for Idalia victims
Those who join the program will be asked to share the location of their security cameras with...
APD provides tips on how residents can share their surveillance camera access with police for investigations