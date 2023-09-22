Albany residents promote proper flag disposal

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Exchange Club and the Albany American Legion Post 30 came together Friday for a flag disposal ceremony, to protect our American Flag’s honor.

It’s not just a display of red, white and blue, it’s a symbol of American freedom. A symbol some residents are working hard to protect. Gary Knight, an Exchange Club member, said showing proper respect for the emblem of our country includes properly folding the American flag and properly disposing of it.

“We’ve gotten so many flags we’ve recovered that people have thrown in garbage cans and dumpsters and on the road. That’s not the way to dispose of flags,” Knight said.

Instead, you should take your faded or torn American Flags and dispose of them in one of three ways: burying them in a box, shredding them, or the most popular way, burning them. In both methods of burying or burning, you should fold your flag in 13 folds of old glory — a greater meaning for not just us but veterans.

One way to dispose of your flag is by burning it. (walb)

“I think about those that gave the ultimate sacrifice who are no longer with us, and I get teary-eyed. When that flag goes up and I think about that,” said Gary Fowler, the Albany American Legion secretary. “When I salute the flag when I hear the star-spangled banner, it brings up those emotions that make me proud of this country.”

That feeling is something some veterans hope to pass on to the generations to come.

The 13 Folds of Glory is used to properly fold American flags. (walb)

“I’ve served 34 years and I about lost my life serving this country. So the flag is important to me, and it’s important that our next generation of young people who become this nation’s leaders have respect for the flag and respect and love for the country,” said Dan Brewer, the Albany American Legion commander.

If you’re unsure of how to properly dispose of your American flag, the Albany American Legion has this flag disposable box in front of its headquarters, located at 2916 Gillionville Road.

