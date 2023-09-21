We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Trial begins for suspects in Dougherty Co. triple-murder

Murder suspects Shon Mallory, left, Kareem Williams, center and Qua'Darrien Harvey.
Murder suspects Shon Mallory, left, Kareem Williams, center and Qua'Darrien Harvey.(Source: Dougherty County Sheriff's Office)
By Jim Wallace and WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for three Dougherty County men charged in a wild crime spree that left three people dead in 2017 has begun.

Shon Mallory, Kareem Williams and Qua’Darrien Harvey are charged with 40 crimes, including felony and malice murder. Prosecutors say they were members of the “Young Hard Hitters” gang.

Special prosecutors from the Prosecutor’s Attorney’s Council have joined the Dougherty District Attorney’s Office to lead the trial which is expected to take three weeks.

The three are charged with murdering Tyquis Smith, 23, Adrianna Holmes, 26 and Demarquis Williams, 25, on June 27, 2017, on East Alberson Drive. Investigators say the victims were shot 25 times. Prosecutors say the victims and the suspects knew each other, and it was an armed robbery.

The three suspects are also charged with a dozen other crimes, including the June 16, 2017 shooting of Francis “Putt” Wetherbee on his plantation at Gravel Hill Road. Prosecutors say they were part of a gang that went to the home to steal guns and shot Wetherbee, leaving him paralyzed.

Prosecutors say some of the other people originally charged in the crime spree are expected to testify in the trial.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday the Tift County School Board voted to place two school officials on administrative...
Tift Co. Schools superintendent, Tift Co. High School principal placed on leave
WALB will be at the parade and will provide coverage of the festivities Tuesday night.
Country music star, American Idol Judge Luke Bryan to return to Leesburg for show auditions
Albany police say there are currently no suspects.
Coroner: 1 dead after shooting in Albany
The Lee County Dive Team recovered the man's body.
Drowning victim identified after boat overturns in Turner County
Photo of native Luke Bryan driving with fellow judges in Leesburg
Leesburg welcomes native Luke Bryan, American Idol judges for show auditions

Latest News

He was currently taken into custody.
Arrest made in Albany gas station burglary
The Albany Police Department is investigating this incident.
Albany police investigating incident where man allegedly tried to attack roommate with machete
Brandon Maier mugshot.
Albany police searching for man with felony car thefts warrants
Federal Emergency Management Agency provides disaster services to more South Georgia counties.
Federal disaster assistance from Hurricane Idalia extends to Cook County