We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Tift Co. Schools superintendent, Tift Co. High School principal placed on leave

No reasoning has been given yet as to why they were placed on leave.
No reasoning has been given yet as to why they were placed on leave.(WALB)
By Lenah Allen and WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - After a four-hour-long school board meeting Wednesday night, two Tift County school leaders were placed on leave.

At the meeting, the school board placed Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway on an indefinite administrative leave.

Tift County High School Principal Dr. Chad Stone was also placed on administrative leave for five days.

No reasoning has been given yet as to why they were placed on leave.

Mickey Weldon, who was the assistant superintendent of human resources for Tift County Schools, is now serving as the interim superintendent.

Stone gave a statement after the board’s decision saying, ”I have to admit that I’ve made some ethical lapse, and I’m committed to repaying the restitution to the system for those lapses. My behavior this week has been insubordinate[...] I have put our board, as a whole, in a bad light. My actions have disrupted the system, the lives of our board members and this wonderful community. And I take full responsibility for that. I regret what these series of actions has caused to our students, who I love the most. It is time for me to lead and make our community better than yesterday. Thank you and please forgive me.”

WALB was in the meeting where a room full of parents and residents brought concerns to the board.

Stay with WALB as we will have more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB will be at the parade and will provide coverage of the festivities Tuesday night.
Country music star, American Idol Judge Luke Bryan to return to Leesburg for show auditions
Albany police say there are currently no suspects.
Coroner: 1 dead after shooting in Albany
The Lee County Dive Team recovered the man's body.
Drowning victim identified after boat overturns in Turner County
Photo of native Luke Bryan driving with fellow judges in Leesburg
Leesburg welcomes native Luke Bryan, American Idol judges for show auditions
The Johnsons are requesting a jury trial, as the Kendrick Johnson case has never been presented...
Kendrick Johnson’s parents file civil complaint asking for jury trial

Latest News

The Lee County Dive Team recovered the man's body.
Drowning victim identified after boat overturns in Turner County
American Idol Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry with Lee County High School staff
WATCH: American Idol auditions held at Lee Co. High School
Richie joined Leesburg native Luke Bryan and Katy Perry as they held show auditions on Wednesday.
American Idol Judge Lionel Richie at a Lee County High School pep rally
The Lee County Dive Team recovered the man's body.
Drowning victim identified after boat overturns in Turner County