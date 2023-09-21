Tift Co. Schools superintendent, Tift Co. High School principal placed on leave

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - After a four-hour-long school board meeting Wednesday night, two Tift County school leaders were placed on leave.

At the meeting, the school board placed Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway on an indefinite administrative leave.

Tift County High School Principal Dr. Chad Stone was also placed on administrative leave for five days.

No reasoning has been given yet as to why they were placed on leave.

Mickey Weldon, who was the assistant superintendent of human resources for Tift County Schools, is now serving as the interim superintendent.

Stone gave a statement after the board’s decision saying, ”I have to admit that I’ve made some ethical lapse, and I’m committed to repaying the restitution to the system for those lapses. My behavior this week has been insubordinate[...] I have put our board, as a whole, in a bad light. My actions have disrupted the system, the lives of our board members and this wonderful community. And I take full responsibility for that. I regret what these series of actions has caused to our students, who I love the most. It is time for me to lead and make our community better than yesterday. Thank you and please forgive me.”

WALB was in the meeting where a room full of parents and residents brought concerns to the board.

