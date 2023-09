ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Reshauld Tippins stepped up in the biggest moments in his team’s close loss to Clinch County.

Tippins finished with 6 receptions, 106 yards, and 2 touchdowns in addition to a two point conversion. Find out more about our week 4 player of the week in this one-on-one interview with our WALB News 10 sports reporter Morgan Jackson.

