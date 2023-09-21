We're Hiring Wednesday
Sumter County rides two game win streak

Video from WALB
By Janyre Cooper
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The panthers of Sumter County are riding a two game winning streak. On Friday night, they handed Northside just their second loss of the season. Head Coach Will Rogers says this is just the beginning of who Sumter County is.

”We’re just getting after it. We established an identity the week before, we want to get back to business’ with that. That’s going to have to be our identity for the rest of the season said Rogers. I think the kids see that now. I think playing Houston County and teams like that early on really helped us. I think the games slowed down a little bit for our kids and they’re starting to figure out what we’re doing. So I expect constant improvement throughout the season.”

The panthers will have a weeks rest as they head into their bye week before they’re back at home to host the hornets out of Cook.

