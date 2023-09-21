We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks

FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer Center at Starbucks headquarters, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Seattle. Technicians look for leaks and flaws. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The claim in a consumer protection lawsuit against Starbucks says the coffee giant’s refresher line of drinks is a fruit drink that’s missing the advertised fruit.

Noan Kominis of New York and Jason McAllister of California filed the suit. They say the refresher drinks do not have mango, passion fruit or acai.

Kominis and McAllister said they would not have paid a premium price for the drinks if they had known they were missing some of the fruits advertised.

Starbucks said the allegations were inaccurate and without merit.

The company wanted the case dismissed because it said the drink names refer to the flavors, not necessarily the ingredients.

A federal judge disagreed, and the case is moving forward.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB will be at the parade and will provide coverage of the festivities Tuesday night.
Country music star, American Idol Judge Luke Bryan to return to Leesburg for show auditions
Albany police say there are currently no suspects.
Coroner: 1 dead after shooting in Albany
The Lee County Dive Team recovered the man's body.
Drowning victim identified after boat overturns in Turner County
On Wednesday the Tift County School Board voted to place two school officials on administrative...
Tift Co. Schools superintendent, Tift Co. High School principal placed on leave
Photo of native Luke Bryan driving with fellow judges in Leesburg
Leesburg welcomes native Luke Bryan, American Idol judges for show auditions

Latest News

FILE - A condenser sits on the roof during the installation of a heat pump on Jan. 20, 2023, in...
Governors, Biden administration push to quadruple efficient heating, AC units by 2030
Good Samaritans at a Massachusetts beach jumped in to rescue a father and son caught in a rip...
Father gets caught in rip current trying to rescue son
The video shows the mayor of Orem, Utah getting spit on and hit. One woman was arrested in...
GRAPHIC: Utah town mayor appears to be spit on and hit after city council meeting
Good Samaritans at a Massachusetts beach jumped in to rescue a father and son caught in a rip...
Father gets caught in rip current trying to rescue son
FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.