We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Popeyes shut down for video showing roaches crawling throughout Memphis location

WARNING: BLEEPED PROFANITY THROUGHOUT VIDEO - Numerous bugs that appear to be roaches are seen in a fast food kitchen. (Viewer submitted video, WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Popeyes in Tennessee was shut down after a video on TikTok showed roaches crawling through the kitchen and other parts of the restaurant.

A former employee recorded the video in the Popeyes on Showcase Boulevard on Tuesday.

The video shows numerous bugs that appear to be roaches in the fast food kitchen.

A day after the video was recorded, the Tennessee Department of Health completed an assessment of Popeyes condition.

They received a 98, according to the inspection report.

Popeyes released a statement Thursday, saying the condition of the location shown in the video was unacceptable. They said they shut it down even though the health department inspection found no issues.

“We shut it down, thoroughly cleaned and will not reopen until we understand what happened and team members have been retrained on proper procedures,” Popeyes said in the statement.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday the Tift County School Board voted to place two school officials on administrative...
Tift Co. Schools superintendent, Tift Co. High School principal placed on leave
WALB will be at the parade and will provide coverage of the festivities Tuesday night.
Country music star, American Idol Judge Luke Bryan to return to Leesburg for show auditions
Albany police say there are currently no suspects.
Coroner: 1 dead after shooting in Albany
The Lee County Dive Team recovered the man's body.
Drowning victim identified after boat overturns in Turner County
Photo of native Luke Bryan driving with fellow judges in Leesburg
Leesburg welcomes native Luke Bryan, American Idol judges for show auditions

Latest News

FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Biden says Norfolk Southern must be held accountable for Ohio derailment but won’t declare disaster
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Federal judge sets May trial date for 5 former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols beating
Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Minneapolis murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in Indiana
At least one person was killed after a bus carrying children crashed and went down an...
1 killed, multiple people hurt as bus carrying children crashes on New York highway
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy gives in to right flank on spending cuts, but they still deliver a defeat as shutdown looms