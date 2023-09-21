We're Hiring Wednesday
Murdock leads the Eagles to 3-0 for third consecutive year

By Janyre Cooper
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAWSON Ga. (WALB) - Bill Murdock has led our player of the week and the Terrell Academy Eagles to a 3-0 start on the year, earning him the honor of Coach of the week. Even though the community voted him as coach of the week. He says this award is s much bigger than just him.

”It just says a lot about our team, you know our whole coaching staff. Somebody’s asked me before how many games have you won. I haven’t played a game since high school so I haven’t won a game. It’s been good for our coachs and kids, it’s just a team honor.”

The long-time coach had coached his eagles to 3-0 start for the third year in a row. So far this season the eagles have outscored their opponents 83 to 37. According to Coach Murdock, the success stems from more than just their hard-skills on the field.

”They just got heart, you know were playing well together, they get along well together. That closeness and oneness like Coach used to say at Auburn said Murdock. That’s huge. So far we’ve exhibited that and you know we got a long season to go. i feel like they’re going to keep plating for each other all year.”

The Eagles will look to remain undefeated as host Deerfield-Windsor on Friday night.

