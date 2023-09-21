Man arrested in connection to shooting near elementary school

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting incident that happened near Lake Park Elementary in Albany on Thursday, Sept. 14.

WALB reported a domestic situation that happened blocks away from Lake Park Elementary School that resulted in a shooting. Reginald David James, 44, the parent who initiated the dispute, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at around 3:30 p.m.

