InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.