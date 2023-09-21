We're Hiring Wednesday
Free recruitment seminar hosted by WALB

WHW
If you are struggling to find quality employees, let us help.
By WALB Sales
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you are struggling to find quality employees, let us help. If you need one to two employees or even hundreds, we have proven solutions that can help fill your open positions.

  • Local workforce recruitment
  • Statewide workforce recruitment
  • National workforce recruitment
  • Recruiting the Passive & Active Job seeker

Utilize the same solutions our most successful advertisers use to attract and retain new customers, patients, and grow their businesses to recruit employees. Regardless of the field, we can help you. Join us for an informative presentation offering you simple effective solutions to help with recruitment. Reaching people and informing people is what we do best, so let us help you with this challenging task.

Please register for the event by clicking here.

Event details:

