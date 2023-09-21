We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Empowering A New Generation: How to Lead Gen Z

Generation Z is the youngest, most diverse generation in the workforce today
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Generation Z was born between 1995 and 2012, which puts some of them in their early twenties, and these young adults have taken the workplace by storm. By 2030, they’ll make up 30 percent of the workforce. So, what motivates this new generation of employees, and how can you lead them?

Generation Z is the youngest, most diverse generation in the workforce today. They are different than past generations. With some describing them as “very technology oriented” and others saying they have “A little bit of lack of respect, sometimes, for older people. Positive thing, they’re inquisitive and they teach you a lot.”

So, how can older generations lead them? First, offer Gen Z-ers state-of-the-art tools. One study found one-third of Gen Z employees expect their organizations to provide modern technology. These young professionals also value purpose in their careers. Managers can offer volunteer initiatives or mentor programs to make work more meaningful.

Gen Z also requires praise, and lots of it. In fact, research found Gen Z needed praise from their supervisors three times a week, or 156 times a year – where millennials required recognition just three times a year and gen x only once a year. Mental health is another priority for Gen Z. According to one report, 42 percent of Gen Z-ers have been diagnosed with a mental health condition. Managers can provide support at work by offering training programs, reducing stigma, and making sure mental health coverage is part of the company’s health care plan.

Gen Z is also one of the most culturally and racially diverse generations in the U.S. to date. Only 52 percent are non-Hispanic white, while 25 percent are Hispanic, and 14 percent are black.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday the Tift County School Board voted to place two school officials on administrative...
Tift Co. Schools superintendent, Tift Co. High School principal placed on leave
WALB will be at the parade and will provide coverage of the festivities Tuesday night.
Country music star, American Idol Judge Luke Bryan to return to Leesburg for show auditions
Albany police say there are currently no suspects.
Coroner: 1 dead after shooting in Albany
The Lee County Dive Team recovered the man's body.
Drowning victim identified after boat overturns in Turner County
Photo of native Luke Bryan driving with fellow judges in Leesburg
Leesburg welcomes native Luke Bryan, American Idol judges for show auditions

Latest News

Each year 30 thousand people are officially diagnosed with Lyme disease.
Beyond the Bite: Tick-Born Meat Allergies
Each year 30 thousand people are officially diagnosed with Lyme disease.
Beyond the Bite: Tick-Born Meat Allergies
Generation Z is the youngest, most diverse generation in the workforce today
Empowering A New Generation: How to Lead Gen Z
Learn about early prevention and advancements in the treatment of cancer from doctors at local...
Healthcare Today: South Ga. doctors talk cancer treatment and prevention