We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Albany police searching for man with felony car thefts warrants

Brandon Maier mugshot.
Brandon Maier mugshot.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a felony charge.

Brandon Maier,26, is wanted on felony theft by taking a motor vehicle, and with active warrants, according to officials.

On Sept. 13, Maier was reportedly supposed to be working on someone’s vehicle when he took it without permission.

He was last known to be in Albany. Maier is stands at 5′9 and weighs 143 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday the Tift County School Board voted to place two school officials on administrative...
Tift Co. Schools superintendent, Tift Co. High School principal placed on leave
WALB will be at the parade and will provide coverage of the festivities Tuesday night.
Country music star, American Idol Judge Luke Bryan to return to Leesburg for show auditions
Albany police say there are currently no suspects.
Coroner: 1 dead after shooting in Albany
The Lee County Dive Team recovered the man's body.
Drowning victim identified after boat overturns in Turner County
Photo of native Luke Bryan driving with fellow judges in Leesburg
Leesburg welcomes native Luke Bryan, American Idol judges for show auditions

Latest News

Federal Emergency Management Agency provides disaster services to more South Georgia counties.
Federal disaster assistance from Hurricane Idalia extends to Cook County
Reginald David James was arrested.
Man arrested in connection to shooting near elementary school
On Wednesday the Tift County School Board voted to place two school officials on administrative...
Tift Co. Schools superintendent, Tift Co. High School principal placed on leave
WALB News 10's Morgan Jackson goes one-on-one with Cook receiver Reshauld Tippins
Reshauld Three Minutes