Albany police investigating incident where man allegedly tried to attack roommate with machete

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating an incident where a man was attacked by his roommate with a machete.

On Wednesday, an officer with APD arrived at the 1100 block of 11th Avenue in Albany in response to a disorderly conduct call.

The victim told police that he had been living with the suspect, Jeff, 50, for about 2 months. When the officer asked for Jeff’s last name, the victim told him that he did not know his last name.

The victim told police that he was speaking on the phone with his girlfriend when Jeff became angry and began to verbally argue with him about being on the phone.

Jeff grabbed a machete and swung at him multiple times while he was in bed while they were arguing in the bedroom, according to officials.

Jeff and the victim live with a third roommate who lives in a different bedroom inside the residence and witnessed the incident. The witness went into the bedroom to see what the victim and Jeff were arguing about. He also confirmed to police that Jeff swung the machete at police multiple times.

Jeff fled the scene before police arrived, according to officials. The victim told police that he did not know where Jeff would go and had no identifying information on him other than he was a black male with a bald head.

The witness told police that he heard Jeff tell the victim that he was going to kill him. The victim told Jeff that he was going to kill him, as well.

The officer was informed that there were surveillance cameras inside the residence. However, the victim and Jeff’s shared room did not have cameras.

When the officers looked at the surveillance footage, he did not observe anyone with a machete nor did he hear anyone say they were going to kill each other.

The case has been forwarded to Investigations.

