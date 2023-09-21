6 Tifton suspects facing indictment charges for illegal gambling

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Six of seven people wanted on illegal gambling charges were arrested in Tifton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

GBI units and the Tifton Police Department investigated businesses using Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAM) where people were receiving cash prizes for winning credits. This reportedly goes against Georgia gambling laws as machine credits should only be redeemed for non-cash prizes like store products. This led to gambling charges and indictments.

The people arrested and facing charges include:

Dron Modi, 29

Prajakta Modi, 51

Tarunkumar Modi, 52

Mukeshkumar Patel, 55

Sunny Patel, 22

Jagatpal Singh, 48

They are all currently being held in the Tift County Jail. The seventh suspect, Charles Monroe, Jr., 38, is still wanted by authorities.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.