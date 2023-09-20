Valdosta On-Demand to offer free rides to those affected by Hurricane Idalia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta On-Demand will be offering free rides from Monday, Sept. 23, and Friday, Sept. 24.

The City of Valdosta announced that it will provide its citizens free Valdosta On-Demand rides in light of the aftermath caused by Hurricane Idalia, and citizens can utilize On-Demand services at no charge.

“This move had been made due to the pause in services throughout the week of the hurricane.” says Public Works Director Anthony Musgrove.

This initiative is aimed at helping the community get back on its feet and make transportation more accessible for those who need it. The City of Valdosta is committed to serving its citizens and will continue to take necessary actions to support its community during these challenging times.

How to ride Valdosta On-Demand:

Create an account. Download the Valdosta On-Demand app from the App Store or Google Play and follow the simple signup steps.

Book a ride. If you’re ready to leave soon, tap Book This Ride. If you want to schedule a ride in advance, hit the Schedule button and choose the day/time you want to travel.

Meet your rider. Check the app to find out exactly where to meet the vehicle, which may be a short walk from the address you provided.

“We are committed to serving the needs of our citizens and keeping their safety and well-being as our top priority, and as we move forward, it is crucial that we continue to work together as a community and support one another. With this unity and determination, I am confident we can build a brighter future for all.” says Musgrove.

