Summer sliding out with little fanfare

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Looking good and feeling fantastic with low humidity and pleasantly warm 80s this afternoon. Still very little fanfare with high pressure in control.

Other than a 20% chance for isolated showers along and east of I-75 Thursday dry conditions prevail. Otherwise mostly dry the next 7 days.

Some clouds but more sunshine with increasing winds. It’ll become breezy as an area of low pressure develops off the SE coast and tracks N-NW toward the Carolinas Friday into the weekend.

Meantime slightly below to near average temperatures hold with lows low-mid 60s and highs mid-upper 80s into next week. The autumnal equinox begins on Saturday September 23 @ 2:50am.

In the tropics Hurricane Nigel tracking across the middle of the Atlantic with no threat to land. Just off the SE coast there’s a 30% chance for development along a stalled front with no direct impacts across SGA late week into the weekend. In the far eastern Atlantic an area of disturbed weather has a high probability of developing over the next 7 days.

