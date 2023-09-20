We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Summer sliding out with little fanfare

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Looking good and feeling fantastic with low humidity and pleasantly warm 80s this afternoon. Still very little fanfare with high pressure in control.

Other than a 20% chance for isolated showers along and east of I-75 Thursday dry conditions prevail. Otherwise mostly dry the next 7 days.

Some clouds but more sunshine with increasing winds. It’ll become breezy as an area of low pressure develops off the SE coast and tracks N-NW toward the Carolinas Friday into the weekend.

Meantime slightly below to near average temperatures hold with lows low-mid 60s and highs mid-upper 80s into next week. The autumnal equinox begins on Saturday September 23 @ 2:50am.

In the tropics Hurricane Nigel tracking across the middle of the Atlantic with no threat to land. Just off the SE coast there’s a 30% chance for development along a stalled front with no direct impacts across SGA late week into the weekend. In the far eastern Atlantic an area of disturbed weather has a high probability of developing over the next 7 days.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB will be at the parade and will provide coverage of the festivities Tuesday night.
Country music star, American Idol Judge Luke Bryan to return to Leesburg for show auditions
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
The death happened in April.
Federal investigation finds worker died after Georgia grain silo operator violated safety standards
Cortavious Merritt (far left), Patricia Snelling (middle), Jalen Merritt, Johnny Merritt,...
Americus non-profit helps single mom of 6 boys become a homeowner
The Bean Café has been around since 2007.
Bainbridge family-owned businesses act of kindness goes viral

Latest News

Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Sept 19
A Disaster Recovery Center has opened a in Cook County to serve Hurricane Idalia survivors...
Hurricane Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cook Co.
A Disaster Recovery Center has opened a in Cook County to serve Hurricane Idalia survivors...
Hurricane Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cook Co.
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather