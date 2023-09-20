We're Hiring Wednesday
PHOTOS: American Idol auditions held at Lee Co. High School

Leesburg native Luke Bryan and the other American Idol judges also greeted residents, high school students, and staff at a parade and pep rally.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - American Idol auditions were held on Wednesday at Lee County High School. Here’s what we know.

Auditions are only being held in Leesburg on Wednesday. WALB is told auditions have been going on all day and are still going on.

Caption

Show host Ryan Seacrest arrived at the Albany airport early Wednesday.

Live auditions will be held at the Georgia National Fair in Perry on Friday, Oct. 13.

