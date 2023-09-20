We're Hiring Wednesday
Man drowns after boat overturns in Turner County, officials say

Currently, the victim’s name has not been released.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TURNER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A man reportedly drowned in a fishing accident in Turner Co., Wednesday morning.

At around 8 a.m., three men were fishing in a small private pond off South Railroad Avenue in Southwest Turner County when their boat overturned. Two men swam to shore but were unable to find the third person, according to Turner County sheriff’s investigations.

The Lee County Dive Team was called to assist, and the drowning victim’s body was found around 3:00 p.m., according to Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester.

Stay with WALB News as we continue to follow this breaking news.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

