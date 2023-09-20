Leesburg welcomes native Luke Bryan, American Idol judges for show auditions

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The next American Idol could be from right here in South Georgia.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people lined up on the sidewalk ready to catch a glimpse of their favorite country music star, Luke Bryan; who just so happens to be a Leesburg native.

Bryan grew up in Leesburg and graduated from Lee County High School in the early 1990s. He’s made it a point to never forget his roots.

“I’m a big fan of Luke Bryan,” Phatelius Tyson, a Leesburg parade attendee, said. “I love all his songs. And I just can’t wait to meet him. And I also like Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, ‘cause I love American Idol also. And I’m super excited to meet them all.”

Some people who showed up even had some talents of their own to showcase.

Other Leesburg natives involved with the Idol franchise include Phillip Phillips who won the show in 2012.

Many people at Tuesday’s event say this is a great opportunity for locals to shine.

“It’s awesome,” Jarrod Hester, a Leesburg parade attendee, said. “With the community coming together, you know, a lot of opportunities for people that can sing and do different things, so it’s a platform for them to show their talents.”

“This season, it’s all about celebrating hometowns,” Melissa Elfar, an American Idol producer, said. “We’re starting with our judges and then it goes down to our contestants. So we are really going to learn about all of our contestants, their hometowns, where they come from, and really give people all across the country a chance at stardom. A chance to make their dreams come true.”

The next season of American Idol is set to air in the spring of 2024.

