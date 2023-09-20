We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter win lifetime achievement award from Gates Foundation

The award honors their multiple humanitarian achievements.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter received the Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday.

The award honors their multiple humanitarian achievements, including their work to nearly eradicate guinea worm disease and their commitment to peace and democracy, the foundation said on social media.

Paige Alexander, CEO of the Carter Center, accepted the award on the couple’s behalf.

“Thank you [Melinda Gates] & [Bill Gates] for supporting the causes they believe in so fervently: health, mental health, peace & human rights,” she wrote.

The Gates Foundation, founded by Bill & Melinda Gates, is a nonprofit that fights poverty and inequality. It has been awarding philanthropic trailblazers during the annual Goalkeepers Conference since 2018.

Jimmy Carter, at age 98 and the nation’s oldest living ex-president in history, entered hospice care in February 2023. The Carter Center announced in May Rosalynn Carter had been diagnosed with dementia.

The Carters are the nation’s longest-married presidential couple, having marked their 77th anniversary back in July.

FAVORITE SON: Jimmy Carter's final campaign

Full coverage of the nation's 39th president and his family

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966, file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife,...

Jason Carter, their grandson, said in USA Today interview that his grandparents “are together. They are at home. They’re in love, and I don’t think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it’s a perfect situation for this time in their lives.”

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as we look at the life and accomplishments of Georgia’s favorite son. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB will be at the parade and will provide coverage of the festivities Tuesday night.
Country music star, American Idol Judge Luke Bryan to return to Leesburg for show auditions
Albany police say there are currently no suspects.
Coroner: 1 dead after shooting in Albany
The death happened in April.
Federal investigation finds worker died after Georgia grain silo operator violated safety standards
The Bean Café has been around since 2007.
Bainbridge family-owned businesses act of kindness goes viral
Photo of Melvin Emde
Man arrested in Tift Co. after faking drowning death in Louisiana to avoid child sex charges, sheriff says

Latest News

Currently, the victim’s name has not been released.
Man drowns after boat overturns in Turner County, officials say
The Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition will celebrate its 45th anniversary show Oct. 17-19.
Sunbelt Ag Expo set to celebrate 45th anniversary show
University of Auburn exhibit building
Sunbelt Ag Expo set to celebrate 45th anniversary show
Photo of native Luke Bryan driving with fellow judges in Leesburg
Leesburg welcomes native Luke Bryan, American Idol judges for show auditions