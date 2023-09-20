We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Healthcare Today: South Ga. doctors talk cancer treatment and prevention

Learn about early prevention and advancements in the treatment of cancer from South Georgia doctors on WALB's latest addition of Healthcare Today.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Learn about early prevention and advancements in the treatment of cancer from our local hospitals. Featuring: Dr. Margaret Ellison, Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Dr. Troy Kimsey, Phoebe Putney Health System Dr. Eric Anderson, Coffee Regional Medical Center Dr. Alicia Register, and Crisp Regional Hospital.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB will be at the parade and will provide coverage of the festivities Tuesday night.
Country music star, American Idol Judge Luke Bryan to return to Leesburg for show auditions
Albany police say there are currently no suspects.
Coroner: 1 dead after shooting in Albany
The death happened in April.
Federal investigation finds worker died after Georgia grain silo operator violated safety standards
The Bean Café has been around since 2007.
Bainbridge family-owned businesses act of kindness goes viral
Photo of Melvin Emde
Man arrested in Tift Co. after faking drowning death in Louisiana to avoid child sex charges, sheriff says

Latest News

Learn about early prevention and advancements in the treatment of cancer from South Georgia...
Healthcare Today: South Ga. doctors talk cancer treatment and prevention
Five out of six children will develop painful ear infections by their third birthday.
Using AI to Prevent Hearing Loss
Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest type of cancer, and 52,000 more deaths are expected...
Colorectal Cancer on the Rise in Young
Five out of six children will develop painful ear infections by their third birthday.
Using AI to Prevent Hearing Loss