Final days of summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Smooth sailing as summer comes to a close. A sun cloud/mix with pleasantly warm mid 80s Wednesday afternoon. Overnight seasonably mild lows upper 60s.

The fall feel relaxes just a bit although temperatures remain slightly below and near average tomorrow. Rain chances creep back with an easterly flow. For some isolated showers early Thursday followed by a few more passing showers through the afternoon. Rain chances are slim therefore nothing widespread with rainfall amounts under a 0.10″ of an inch. As an area of low pressure develops and tracks north toward the Carolinas, rather breezy as a northeast wind usher in drier and slightly cooler air.

Friday, the official last day of summer, ends on a sunny and pleasantly warm note with highs mid 80s. Into the weekend, the autumnal equinox begins @ 2:50am on Saturday September 23. We’ll have a cool crisp airmass for a rather delightful first weekend of Fall with lows low 60s and highs mid-upper 80s. Early week brings warmer upper 80s low 90s back with isolated showers Tuesday into Wednesday.

In the tropics Hurricane Nigel continues across the middle of the Atlantic with no threat to land. Just off the SE coast there’s a 40% chance for a non-tropical low to develop along a stalled front into the weekend. Gusty winds, heavy rain and high surfs are expected along the Southeast coast into the mid-Atlantic. In the far eastern Atlantic a tropical wave has a high probability of developing over the next 7 days. We’re watching SGA!

