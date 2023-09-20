We're Hiring Wednesday
Federal disaster assistance extends to Cook County

More counties in South Georgia are getting federal disaster recovery help. The federal disaster survivor assistance teams have hit the ground to aid those commu
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - More counties in South Georgia are getting federal disaster recovery help. The federal disaster survivor assistance teams have hit the ground to aid those communities in recovery.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened its second disaster recovery center in Cook County to begin registering residents for disaster assistance. In addition to the recovery center, disaster survivor assistance teams are canvassing the impacted communities to reach residents that may have heath conditions, no transportation, or other circumstances that may prohibit them from visiting the DRC.

“We just want to try to reach as many people as possible and that’s either going to be on the ground, at our disaster recovery centers, and we also have the option for people to reach us online also by phone,” Nikki Gaskins Campbell, FEMA Media Relations Specialist, said, “It’s really all about convenience, we know that sometimes people want to come to these disaster recovery centers and meet with a FEMA representative face to face. This gives them that opportunity.”

FEMA has been working with qualified residents to assist in the process repairing damage. For a few Cook County residents, FEMA was a sign that there was hope for recovery after the hurricane.

Donna Turner, Adel resident, said, “I’m very happy, I’m very excited because I know help is on the way when I seen FEMA. They are real good people and they are willing to help you. FEMA is assisting with my home, trying to get me back in my home.”

Donna Turner is one of the many residents that have been displaced due to the significant damage to her home from Hurricane Idalia.

She said, “When a storm is approaching when you’re in a mobile home. Get out. You can’t replace me but you can replace this house. And I thank God for that.”

Due to the storm damage Ms. Turner was moved to a hotel while she says she is thankful to have a place to stay. Her health has been impacted the most.

Federal Emergency Management Agency provides disaster services to more South Georgia counties.
Federal Emergency Management Agency provides disaster services to more South Georgia counties.(Source: WALB)

“I thank God for the hotel because I can put my insulin in the refrigerator, but I want to get back home so I can cook and eat right,” Turner said.

FEMA will be present in the disaster impacted communities to register qualified hurricane survivors. The deadline to apply in November 6, 2023

Campbell said, “Anyone who may be eligible for assistance they can use that money to help with their road to recovery.”

FEMA is looking to open a Disaster Recovery Center in Brunswick, Georgia to help aid those hurricane survivors in Glynn County. WALB will update the information once a location is provided.

The Disaster Recovery Center is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week at:

Cook County Extension Services206 E. Ninth St. Adel, GA 31620

A DRC also is in Lowndes County at:

Lowndes County Civic Center2108 E. Hill Ave. Valdosta, GA 31601The operating hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Federal Emergency Management Agency provides disaster services to more South Georgia counties.
Federal Emergency Management Agency provides disaster services to more South Georgia counties.(Source: WALB)
Federal Emergency Management Agency provides disaster services to more South Georgia counties.
Federal Emergency Management Agency provides disaster services to more South Georgia counties.(Source: WALB)
Federal Emergency Management Agency provides disaster services to more South Georgia counties.
Federal Emergency Management Agency provides disaster services to more South Georgia counties.(Source: WALB)

